Mason City, IA

Monday June 13th Local Sports

 3 days ago

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Algona — 7:30. == AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Seattle — pre-game 8:30, first pitch 9:10. MASON CITY — NIACC has hired a new baseball coach. Josh Merrill was an assistant coach at the University of Southern Indiana this spring and...

Wednesday June 15th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Seattle — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10. SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Ty France each clubbed a two-run homer, Logan Gilbert and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Seattle Mariners emerged from their offensive slump with a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Suárez hit his team-leading 12th long ball of the season in the fourth and France launched his 10th homer an inning later to chase Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Sam Haggerty added an RBI double in the seventh. Gilbert lowered his ERA to 2.22, striking out six and walking one over six innings. Ryan made his first start since being placed on the COVID-19 injured list May 25 and lasted 4 2/3 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
kiow.com

Wolfram heads across town as Forest City’s next cross county coach

Earlier this year, Forest City cross county coach Kamille Goepel announced she was heading back to her hometown to teach and coach at West Hancock high school, leaving a void that’s now filled. Forest City has announced they have hired Waldorf’s cross county coach, DJ Wolfram, to lead the program.
FOREST CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
Callanan wins primary race for District 2 Supervisor

Incumbent Casey Callanan, of Clear Lake, was a convincing winner in the Cerro Gordo County District 2 Supervisor Republican primary race held Tuesday, June 7. Callanan defeated fellow Clear Laker Kelly McLaughlin, 910 to 445. No Democrats filed for their primary election for the Second District seat that includes the...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 – A peak energy alert has been issued by six utilities in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sunday Accident in Algona Results in Fatality of Algona Man

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
ALGONA, IA
Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE

