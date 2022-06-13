Monday June 13th Local Sports

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO