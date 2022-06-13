24-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore Near Poppleton Street

A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able...
Police are investigating four separate Baltimore shootings with two men killed. On Tuesday at approximately 11:03PM, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 32-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said.
The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place.
Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a...
(WBFF) — The family of a man killed while riding his bike home from work is speaking out and raising questions. According to police, Charles Buster Banks was struck by Gardnel Carter, a Safe Streets worker in Baltimore. But Banks' family wants to know if he's getting special treatment because of his involvement with Safe Streets. Lifelong Baltimore resident, Pastor PM Smith weighs in on the investigation.
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Monday in a double shooting in Southeast, D.C. Police say Xavier Spruill of Baltimore arrived at a D.C. hospital around 7:40 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds. Investigators say Spruill and a second person were shot in the 3400...
A man was dead and his killer on the loose after a midmorning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on the 1300 block of North Stockton Street around 11:19 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able to transport the victim...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Tuesday morning in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 11:19 a.m. to the rear side of the 1300 block of North Stockton Street, where they found the unidentified man shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an off-duty police sergeant found him shot and slumped over in the street in Northwest Baltimore.
The sergeant was driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way about 1:45 a.m. when he spotted the man in the street and pulled over to check on him, Baltimore Police said. The sergeant called for backup and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the 31-year-old man was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue and managed to make it on foot to the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where he was found, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating a woman's death as a homicide months after she was found dead in a shopping cart near Union Station. Investigators believe 40-year-old Sonya Champ could be the fifth victim of an alleged serial killer. Last September, authorities found Champ unresponsive and unconscious in...
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday evening. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Wheeler Road just before 7:45 p.m. After arriving, officers reportedly found 17-year-old Xavier Spruill. He had been shot and died from his injuries, according to police.
Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Baltimore, authorities say. Joseph Bazemore, 83, was last seen in the 3900 block of Bareva Road, Tuesday, June 14, according to Baltimore Police. Bazemore is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He...
A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after a man died from his injuries nearly four years after being shot, authorities say. Autopsy results revealed that Meshach Daniel Dennis, 37, died on Oct. 14, 2021 from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Jan. 30, 2018, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore sent three people to the hospital, authorities said, but two of those victims have since been released.
While a Baltimore Police spokesperson initially said investigators believed the fire that damaged four homes in the 300 block of E. 31st Street was started when at least one Pride flag was set on fire, authorities now say there were two separate incidents on the same street in Abell.
The first was a home where a Pride flag was set on fire, police said. They said a home across the street with Pride decor was then...
A young man was recovering after a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. The 25-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on the 2800 block of Round Road at 11:11 a.m., Monday, June 13, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening...
