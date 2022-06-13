ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

24-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore Near Poppleton Street

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD – A 24-year-old man was shot in Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police...

Related
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead In Ca In Baltimore

A man shot in a vehicle in Baltimore has died, authorities say. Officers found the adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 3:52 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, according to Baltimore Police. Medics were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 2 killed in Baltimore shootings overnight

Police are investigating four separate Baltimore shootings with two men killed. On Tuesday at approximately 11:03PM, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 32-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Men Killed, 2 Others Wounded In Series Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said. The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place. Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified. About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lifelong Baltimore Resident on FOX45 News MONSE Investigation

(WBFF) — The family of a man killed while riding his bike home from work is speaking out and raising questions. According to police, Charles Buster Banks was struck by Gardnel Carter, a Safe Streets worker in Baltimore. But Banks' family wants to know if he's getting special treatment because of his involvement with Safe Streets. Lifelong Baltimore resident, Pastor PM Smith weighs in on the investigation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Tuesday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 11:19 a.m. to the rear side of the 1300 block of North Stockton Street, where they found the unidentified man shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Off-Duty Baltimore Police Sergeant Finds Shooting Victim Slumped Over In The Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an off-duty police sergeant found him shot and slumped over in the street in Northwest Baltimore. The sergeant was driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way about 1:45 a.m. when he spotted the man in the street and pulled over to check on him, Baltimore Police said. The sergeant called for backup and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the 31-year-old man was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue and managed to make it on foot to the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where he was found, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately available. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police identify DC homicide victim as 17-year-old from Baltimore

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday evening. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Wheeler Road just before 7:45 p.m. After arriving, officers reportedly found 17-year-old Xavier Spruill. He had been shot and died from his injuries, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In 2018 Baltimore Shooting

A shooting investigation has been upgraded to a homicide after a man died from his injuries nearly four years after being shot, authorities say. Autopsy results revealed that Meshach Daniel Dennis, 37, died on Oct. 14, 2021 from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Jan. 30, 2018, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Says It’s Too Early To Confirm Abell Fire A Hate Crime, One Remains Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore sent three people to the hospital, authorities said, but two of those victims have since been released. While a Baltimore Police spokesperson initially said investigators believed the fire that damaged four homes in the 300 block of E. 31st Street was started when at least one Pride flag was set on fire, authorities now say there were two separate incidents on the same street in Abell. The first was a home where a Pride flag was set on fire, police said. They said a home across the street with Pride decor was then...
BALTIMORE, MD
