Swissvale, PA

One Person Shot in Swissvale County Investigating Attempted Homicide

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SWISSVALE, PA – Investigators from the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Swissvale, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Swissvale, PA
Braddock, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of brutally attacking neighbor with brick in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in New Kensington said a man fractured his neighbor's skull with a brick.Jeff Stanley is recovering after the attack, but he is happy to be alive. "I have about 25 or 30 stables," Stanley said. "And maybe four or five stitches.""I thought I was going to die," he added.He was sent to the hospital after Christopher Perry lured him from his home and attacked him with a brick, according to law enforcement. "I walked out first and wham, in the back of my head with a brick," Stanley said. "Split my head wide open."It was the...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3rd suspect arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month. The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity.    According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.   Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.   It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed. Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in parking lot of Dollar General in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — Police were investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Sharon, Mercer County, on Tuesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched a little after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting outside the store on the 800 block of East State Street.
SHARON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man pleads guilty in New Kensington drug overdose, gets 10 years of probation

The most serious charge connected to a 2018 drug overdose death was dismissed Wednesday against a New Kensington man. Gust R. Stone, 42, was sentenced to 10 years of probation on a felony drug charge after prosecutors agreed to drop a drug delivery resulting in death offense. Stone pleaded guilty to his role in the Feb. 13, 2018, drug overdose death of Shanelle Waugh, 40, of New Kensington.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side business owners, residents call for curfews and occupancy limit enforcement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Side business owners and residents are working with Mayor Ed Gainey to find solutions to make the neighborhood a better and safe area.  This comes after several weekends have been disrupted by gunfire, forcing some businesses to permanently close their doors.  During a community meeting Tuesday night, residents and business owners made suggestions on how to reduce the violence.  "I say the biggest takeaway is probably eliminating the underage clientele that's frequenting the South Side and also kind of just reducing over-serving guests and just being vigilant regarding guests that might be already intoxicated prior to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in Westmoreland County crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend. State police said the crash happened late Saturday night on Serbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to police, Brandon Detman was traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
