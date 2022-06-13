Elderly Man Reported Missing Since Saturday

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — For the first time, family members of a man who was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware County last year are speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News. It happened last September, but after all these months, the victim’s family says police haven’t made any arrests. The family tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo that Father’s Day won’t be the same without their dad. As Chester City police are still investigating, the victim’s children have an emotional plea to their father’s killer. “I just need them to understand how we feel,” Dai’Shonna Wilson said. “Like how could you live knowing that...

