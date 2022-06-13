ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Elderly Man Reported Missing Since Saturday

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the Public’s assistance in locating...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Kingsessing girl has been missing for weeks

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 3, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Kanera Salter was last seen at her home on the 5900 block of Windsor Avenue around 8:00 pm. Salter was last seen wearing a black shirt,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Philly Police Hurt In Grant Ave Crash

Two Philadelphia Police Officers are recovering after being involved in an accident yesterday, June 14, 2022 . According to police, the officers were traveling on Grant Avenue, when they were stopped at a red light at Blue Grass Road, when a pick up truck slammed into the rear of the police car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing teen last seen weeks ago in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on May 24, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Michael Nieves was last seen on the 5100 block of Cottage Street around 8:00 am. Nieves was last seen wearing blue pants, black sneakers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Germantown Man Critically Injured During Shootout With Would-Be Robbers While Leaving For Work, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Germantown man who was leaving home to head to work ended up in a shootout with a group of men trying to rob him. Now police are looking for the suspects. Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer but now they say he is a forensic security consultant. The victim and suspect ended up getting into a shootout right in front of the victim’s home. One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan SUV in the windshield and driver’s side window. Philadelphia police swarmed this Germantown neighborhood after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Philadelphia Police#Public
CBS Philly

10 Months Later, Delaware County Family Continues To Search For Answers After Father Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — For the first time, family members of a man who was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware County last year are speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News. It happened last September, but after all these months, the victim’s family says police haven’t made any arrests. The family tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo that Father’s Day won’t be the same without their dad. As Chester City police are still investigating, the victim’s children have an emotional plea to their father’s killer. “I just need them to understand how we feel,” Dai’Shonna Wilson said. “Like how could you live knowing that...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. It was all over a milkshake. Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen shot in the back of the head on East Westmoreland Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Fairhill that left a teen girl and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred on the 300 block of East Westmoreland around 4:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed in the back of her head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 charged in carjacking at Bucks gas station

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say. It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Teens in Stolen Car Try to Rob 2 Women Outside KOP Mall, Police Say

Police are searching for three teenagers who they say tried to rob two different women outside the King of Prussia Mall after stealing a car in Philadelphia. On Monday around 9 p.m., a woman told police she was walking back to her car in the parking lot of the Primark store at the King of Prussia Plaza. As she was walking, she was approached by a teenager who tried to steal her purse from her arm, investigators said. The woman managed to stop the teen from getting her purse. She then noticed a red vehicle stopped behind her with two other teens inside.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy