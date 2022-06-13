Maryland Police Officer Shot While Attempting to Arrest Fugitive

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning home invasion robbery. At around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a 53-year-old man who said he heard glass break at the rear of his home on the unit block of McKee Road. Unable to get up quickly due to a medical condition, the man's wife checked on the noise and was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. The male victim gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO