Pittsville, MD

Maryland Police Officer Shot While Attempting to Arrest Fugitive

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
PITTSVILLE, MD – A 16-year veteran law enforcement officer was shot and killed while...

Lisa Montgomery
2d ago

This is soo sad!😥 My deepest sympathy and condolences to his Family, Friends and Loved Ones as well as Police Community!🙏🏾🙌🏾🕊 RIHP Deputy Hilliard👮🏽‍♂️

WDVM 25

Police confirm possible 5th victim of ‘Shopping Cart Killer’

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed Anthony Robinson, the so-called ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ — is a person of interest in a homicide that took place in Washington D.C., in September. Robinson, who is currently in custody at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail in Virginia, has been connected to five death investigations […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland State
Pittsville, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Release Names Of Troopers Who Apprehended Smithsburg Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week. Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday. Lt....
SMITHSBURG, MD
#Fugitive#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Maryland State Police#Shore News Netwo
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fugitive Charged In Wicomico County Deputy's Murder

A wanted 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest in Pittsville on Sunday, June 12, state police announced. Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was apprehended after shooting and killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran officer who...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,472 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-32435. On June 6, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to the 11500 block of Ventura...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Two Sought in Dover Home Invasion

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning home invasion robbery. At around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a 53-year-old man who said he heard glass break at the rear of his home on the unit block of McKee Road. Unable to get up quickly due to a medical condition, the man's wife checked on the noise and was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. The male victim gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.
DOVER, DE
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Lexington Park Crash Killing 15-Year-old

UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision in Lexington Park that killed a 15-year-old passenger. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 6:09 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park after an on-duty deputy witnessed a motor vehicle collision there.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Maryland Officer Reportedly Shot In The Head

Crews have responded to 7400 Block Gumboro Road in Pittsville for reports of an officer down. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot in the head and has been transported to Tidal Health Penisula Regional. Developing.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrest, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 6/7/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich responded to a residence on Goldenrod Drive, Great Mills, MD in an attempt to serve an active warrant for Jesse James Rayford, 26 of Great Mills, MD. Rayford was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Rayford was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.
GREAT MILLS, MD
mymcmedia.org

‘Multiple Incidents of Hate’ Cause Concern Among Residents

In the past two weeks, KKK images appeared on an internet search for Damascus High School, antisemitic flyers with a swastika were posted on a bus station near a synagogue in Kemp Mill, swastikas were carved at a train station in Garrett Park and flyers referencing the KKK were distributed in Chevy Chase.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

