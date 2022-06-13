ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man Shot Multiple Times on Pennsylvania Avenue in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH, PA – Another person was shot and killed in Pittsburgh overnight. Police responded...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

1 shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a shooting in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.Law enforcement responded Tuesday around 3 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert on Lorenz Avenue. Officials did not find a victim, but medics were flagged down on the West End Bridge and found the victim inside a vehicle. She was shot in the face and the shounder.She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of brutally attacking neighbor with brick in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in New Kensington said a man fractured his neighbor's skull with a brick.Jeff Stanley is recovering after the attack, but he is happy to be alive. "I have about 25 or 30 stables," Stanley said. "And maybe four or five stitches.""I thought I was going to die," he added.He was sent to the hospital after Christopher Perry lured him from his home and attacked him with a brick, according to law enforcement. "I walked out first and wham, in the back of my head with a brick," Stanley said. "Split my head wide open."It was the...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot inside home in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A woman was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood Monday night. Pittsburgh police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Public safety officials said when officers arrived, they were waved down by several...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Shooting#Pennsylvania Avenue#Violent Crime
wtae.com

Woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a woman was shot in the shoulder in the city’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Responding officers said they were waived down by several people on a nearby porch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of smashing car windows in downtown parking garage arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows out of more than a dozen of cars in a downtown parking garage. Dallas Bobnes is in the Allegheny County Jail facing 13 counts of criminal mischief, police announced Wednesday. Police said Bobnes used a fire extinguisher to smash the windows of 16 cars in the parking garage of Oliver Avenue earlier this month, but didn't try to get into the cars or steal anything. Overnight surveillance video from June 1 showed him dressed in all black and wearing a blue ski mask, bypassing the gate and entering the garage.He drove directly to the sixth floor, where he got off his bike and tried to unplug the Tesla charging cords. He proceeded a few floors down and kicked side mirrors off multiple cars. On the next stop, he took several fire extinguishers off the wall and began swinging at more than a dozen cars, bashing in several windshields.Police thanked the public for their help identifying Bobnes. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home. On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Two people in the hospital following North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in North Versailles on Tuesday night. The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Naysmith Road. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 observed a motorcycle being towed away from the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh officials, residents seek solutions to South Side violence

Pittsburgh’s leaders met with South Side residents and business owners Tuesday evening to discuss potential solutions to recent violence along a busy portion of East Carson Street. “This culture on the South Side — this was 20 years in the making,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said. So, he said,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3rd suspect arrested in Washington County grandma's shooting death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month. The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity.    According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle.   Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.   It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed. Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in parking lot of Dollar General in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — Police were investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Sharon, Mercer County, on Tuesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched a little after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting outside the store on the 800 block of East State Street.
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.Police and EMS personnel were called to the scene around nine o'clock Sunday evening.Officials responded to a ShotSpotter alert along the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. While officers were searching the area, they were directed to an unconscious male along the 200 block of Warlo Street.Medics then pronounced the male deceased. The victim was later identified as 24 year old Daevon Eggleston.Additionally, police learned of a walk-in at a local hospital that suffered a gunshot wound. The individual was last in critical condition, according to police.The investigation is still ongoing.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy