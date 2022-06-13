No Injuries Reported in Cherry Hill House Fire

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a Burlington County home. Authorities say a man was shot inside a Beverly City residence around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. A standoff between the suspect and police lasted several hours before the suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m. A woman and four children were released unharmed, according to authorities. The Beverly City School District closed Tuesday because of the ongoing police activity near the school. “Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone’s safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication,” the statement said. Students at Palmyra High school still have school Tuesday. “Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary,” the statement said. No further information is available at this time.

BEVERLY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO