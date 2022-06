ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many people have a fear of lightning, especially this time of the year. So how does lightning work?. It starts at the base of cumulus cloud with a pooling of negative electrons that begin to move downward in the atmosphere. We call this a “stepped leader.” We then get a group of positive charges that begin to move upward. This is called a “streamer.” Now keep in mind that air is not a good conductor of electricity. An electrical charge is looking for the path of least resistance. But it will find that channel and a connection will happen. This sounds complicated, but it all happens in a split second and that is the flash we see.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO