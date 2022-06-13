ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man on stolen motorcycle flees MSP, tries to hide jacket and helmet under slushy machine

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after trying to escape Michigan State Police early Sunday morning. When police tried to stop the motorcyclist on eastbound I-96 near Wyoming in...

