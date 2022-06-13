Ways to stay cool in the Mid-South as temps continue to rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperatures are heating up across the Mid-South and FOX13 is here to help!

The Cooling Center at Marion Hale Community Center in Memphis will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures are above 90., according to the City of Memphis.

The warming center is located in the 4700 block of Willow Road.

Here is a list of different things to help keep you cool besides staying at home.

Peabody Park Splash Pad, 712 Tanglewood

David Carnes Splash Pad, Whitehaven Lane at Auburn

Whitehaven Splash Pad, 4318 Graceland Drive

6309 Great View Dr. North which opens daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7700 Flaherty Place which opens daily

Suggs Park, 163 E. South Street which opens Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

W.C. Johnson Park, 419 Johnson Park which opens Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ric Nuber, 5885 Quince Avenue

Church Health, 1350 Concourse Avenue Suite 241

Millington, 7725 E Navy Circle

Olive Branch, 8555 Goodman Road

Schilling Farms | 1185 Schilling Boulevard E.

Open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Douglass, 1616 Ash

Gooch 1974 Hunter

Lester, 317 Tillman

Raleigh, 3678 Powers

