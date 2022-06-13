ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ways to stay cool in the Mid-South as temps continue to rise

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperatures are heating up across the Mid-South and FOX13 is here to help!

The Cooling Center at Marion Hale Community Center in Memphis will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures are above 90., according to the City of Memphis.

The warming center is located in the 4700 block of Willow Road.

Here is a list of different things to help keep you cool besides staying at home.

  • Peabody Park Splash Pad, 712 Tanglewood
  • David Carnes Splash Pad, Whitehaven Lane at Auburn
  • Whitehaven Splash Pad, 4318 Graceland Drive
  • 6309 Great View Dr. North which opens daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 7700 Flaherty Place which opens daily
  • Suggs Park, 163 E. South Street which opens Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • W.C. Johnson Park, 419 Johnson Park which opens Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ric Nuber, 5885 Quince Avenue
  • Church Health, 1350 Concourse Avenue Suite 241
  • Millington, 7725 E Navy Circle
  • Olive Branch, 8555 Goodman Road
  • Schilling Farms | 1185 Schilling Boulevard E.

Open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Douglass, 1616 Ash
  • Gooch 1974 Hunter
  • Lester, 317 Tillman
  • Raleigh, 3678 Powers

