Ways to stay cool in the Mid-South as temps continue to rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperatures are heating up across the Mid-South and FOX13 is here to help!
The Cooling Center at Marion Hale Community Center in Memphis will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures are above 90., according to the City of Memphis.
The warming center is located in the 4700 block of Willow Road.
Here is a list of different things to help keep you cool besides staying at home.
- Peabody Park Splash Pad, 712 Tanglewood
- David Carnes Splash Pad, Whitehaven Lane at Auburn
- Whitehaven Splash Pad, 4318 Graceland Drive
- 6309 Great View Dr. North which opens daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 7700 Flaherty Place which opens daily
- Suggs Park, 163 E. South Street which opens Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- W.C. Johnson Park, 419 Johnson Park which opens Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ric Nuber, 5885 Quince Avenue
- Church Health, 1350 Concourse Avenue Suite 241
- Millington, 7725 E Navy Circle
- Olive Branch, 8555 Goodman Road
- Schilling Farms | 1185 Schilling Boulevard E.
Open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Douglass, 1616 Ash
- Gooch 1974 Hunter
- Lester, 317 Tillman
- Raleigh, 3678 Powers
