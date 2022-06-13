Police: Man wanted for assaulting Parks Department worker

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a Parks Department employee.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on June 6 inside Riverside Park near West 79th Street.

Sources say the Parks employee was responding to a report of someone vandalizing a light tower in Riverside Park. When they approached the suspect, he became physical, sources said.

Police said the suspect approached a 29-year-old worker and punched him in the face.

One PEP Officer suffered a laceration inside his lip and was treated by EMS.

The suspect then returned to his scooter and fled the scene.

The victim suffered a cut to his face.

"Violence against Parks employees is unacceptable. Our frontline staff—from our PEP officers to our Maintenance staff—provide important services to the public and should be treated with respect, not met with physical or verbal harm. We are working closely with investigators on this assault," a Parks Department spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.