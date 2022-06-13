ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: Man wanted for assaulting Parks Department worker

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reobe_0g91Utny00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372pnC_0g91Utny00
Search for suspect accused of park assault 00:22

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man accused of assaulting a Parks Department employee.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on June 6 inside Riverside Park near West 79th Street.

Sources say the Parks employee was responding to a report of someone vandalizing a light tower in Riverside Park. When they approached the suspect, he became physical, sources said.

Police said the suspect approached a 29-year-old worker and punched him in the face.

One PEP Officer suffered a laceration inside his lip and was treated by EMS.

The suspect then returned to his scooter and fled the scene.

The victim suffered a cut to his face.

"Violence against Parks employees is unacceptable. Our frontline staff—from our PEP officers to our Maintenance staff—provide important services to the public and should be treated with respect, not met with physical or verbal harm. We are working closely with investigators on this assault," a Parks Department spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Drive-by purse snatching in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A woman is recovering after being dragged to the concrete during a drive-by purse snatching in Brooklyn. It happened on June 12 at 9:20 p.m. on 57th Street and 8th Avenue. Surveillance video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk when two suspects riding on moped approach her from behind. One suspect was driving, while the other grabbed onto the woman's purse. The woman tried to hang onto the purse but was dragged to the pavement, injuring her face and hand. Police say the suspects got away with around $700. The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Borough Park Shmira, NYPD arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn neighborhood watch group helped in the arrest of five people accused of stealing catalytic converters. The NYPD says Borough Park Shmira patrols captured two groups of suspects stealing the converters from parked cars in the neighborhood since last week. The incidents happened overnight Tuesday and Friday. "We caught them while they were just suspicious, circling the neighborhood," said Levi Leifer, director and founder of Shmira Public Safety. "We gave them a little space, how we call it at that time to see what they're really up to. And then once they cut out the catalytic converter, which takes usually anywhere between 40 seconds and like two minutes, soon as they did that we pursued and, right, I want to jump out and got them off the street."READ MORE: Thieves Going To Great Lengths To Steal Car Catalytic Converters, Law Enforcement Warns In NYC & Across U.S.  The NYPD assisted in making the arrests. The Borough Park Shmira said it recently increased volunteer patrols at night due to a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn street, wounding one man. It happened June 4 on Williams Avenue in East New York. Police said the suspect got into an argument with a 21-year-old man that turned physical. He allegedly chased after the victim and shot him in the thigh. The suspect was last seen entering a nearby building. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Riverside Park#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Parks Department#Ems#Dm
PIX11

2 charged with attempted murder in triple stabbing in Queens: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11)– Two men are charged with attempted murder for allegedly robbing an elderly woman and stabbing two men who intervened during an attack in Queens a few months ago, authorities said Tuesday. Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, tried to steal a 61-year-old woman’s purse while she was walking on Baxter Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian struck in Bronx hit-and-run; dog dead at scene: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

FedEx driver killed in crash on Long Island

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A FedEx driver was killed in a crash on Long Island Wednesday, police said. The FedEx delivery truck was involved in a crash with a box truck in Levittown at 10:13 a.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Jerusalem Avenue when the crash occurred, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
LEVITTOWN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 45, Arrested

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1335 hours, the following 45-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island and was charged as follows. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rollingout.com

Rapper 22Gz arrested at JFK airport on attempted murder charge

Rapper 22Gz was arrested after landing at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on charges of attempted murder and other felonies on June 12, 2022, the New York Daily News reports. He was en route to perform at the New York City Summer Jam music fest. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy