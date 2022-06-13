ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6/13/2022: Nice couple of days….

By Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, Robert Lindenmuth
Cover picture for the articleLatest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. Stormtracker Mid-West Radar….Two Intense LINES of T’storms moving Rapidly SE’ward…Long Lasting…..(Acting like a Derecho)…….mainly straight line wind damage…At last check, 138 reports of wind damage. high pressure is...

