Sun City, AZ

West Valley firefighter dies while on-duty Saturday morning

By KTAR.COM
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — A firefighter in the West Valley died while on-duty Saturday morning, authorities said.

AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. "Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away," Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Two people die after being electrocuted by wires in Phoenix park

PHOENIX — The bodies of two people were recovered at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix after they had been electrocuted by in-ground wires, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Phoenix police said the man and woman were allegedly trying to steal copper wiring when they were electrocuted.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Veterinarian killed in west Phoenix crash remembered

ADOT officials say since 2018, thermal cameras have detected more than 250 wrong-way drivers. Now, they're hoping to install more cameras along Valley freeways. A credit union CFO is recommending Arizonans quickly pay off as much debt as possible and save at least six months worth of cash following the hike.
PHOENIX, AZ
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people killed after making contact with electrical wires in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people were killed in Phoenix after they made contact with electrical wires, authorities said Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of two people who were possibly electrocuted after making contact with in-ground electrical wires located near 23rd and Peoria avenues, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

4th arrest made in West Valley kidnapping that prompted Amber Alert

PHOENIX — A fourth person was arrested Tuesday in connection with a West Valley kidnapping that prompted an Amber Alert last week, authorities said. Michelle Anaya, 39, was arrested at her home in Tolleson after she, and three others, allegedly broke into a home near Baseline and Miller roads on Friday and drove off with 9-month-old Raylon Tucker, the Buckeye Police Department said in a press release.
TOLLESON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Adele Adwar Murad Killed in Car Crash on 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Police responded in the area of 43rd and Northern avenues shortly after 11:00 a.m. on June 13th. According to reports, an unidentified male driver ran a red light before colliding with Murad’s SUV, which was attempting to make a left turn at the time. The collision caused the SUV...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 masked men who ambushed Phoenix detective fired 19 rounds, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two masked men who ambushed a Phoenix police detective fired 19 rounds, according to court documents. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department identified the two masked men as Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22. They face multiple felonies in connection to the shooting. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix auto yard fire pours dark smoke into morning sky

PHOENIX – That dark smoke you may have seen pouring into the sky in Phoenix during your morning commute Tuesday came from an auto yard fire. Smoke from the blaze near Seventh and Dunlap avenues could be seen for miles. The Phoenix Fire Department posted video from the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to Buckeye Amber Alert

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police say the fourth and final suspect has been arrested for being involved in taking a baby boy from his biological father, which sparked an Amber Alert last week. Officers say 39-year-old Michelle Anaya was taken into custody at her home in Tolleson on Tuesday evening.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after red-light runner causes crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead, and another man is in the hospital after police say he ran a red light, causing a crash in west Phoenix late Monday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to a two-car crash near 43rd and Nothern avenues just after 11 a.m. Officers say a man ran a red light and crashed into 33-year-old Adele Adwar Murad's SUV while she was trying to make a left turn. Video from the scene shows Murad's SUV flipped over, and the other vehicle with damage to its front bumper. Murad was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ

