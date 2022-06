On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

