Iowa food pantries see demand rising with gas prices

By Marcus McIntosh
KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa distribution center services 700 smaller frontline partners in 55 different counties. They say that the need is on the rise in the state. "April and May of 2022 looked and felt a lot like April and May of 2020....

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Iowa nonprofit reports high demand for utility assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are in for an uncomfortable day, and it could lead to them lowering those thermostats at home. While it may feel nice to keep your home at 70 and below, Iowans can save up to 5% on their bill for every degree above 78 on the thermostat, according to MidAmerican Energy Company. While there will be more energy demand this week, the company reports its power grid is in good shape to handle it.
IOWA STATE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Food Prices#Food Banks#Usda#The Urbandale Food Pantry
KCCI.com

Fareway to hold ribbon cutting for new meat market in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway is hosting a ribbon-cutting for a new store in Beaverdale today. The Fareway Meat Market is at the corner of Beaver Avenue and Urbandale. Some residents have objected the store, saying it will increase traffic in the area. Fareway made a number of design...
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
newsdakota.com

New Record Farmland Price Set in NW Iowa at $25,000-Acre

(NDAgConnection.com) – Normally, the month of May is one of the slowest months of the year with 500-900 acres going to auction. But this past month, sales came in at 5,589 acres. Compared to 2,418 acres the same time last year, auction activity remains well above average and there is a good number of auctions on the books for the next 30 days.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ames asking residents to conserve energy as temperatures rise

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Municipal Electric System is asking residents to dial back their energy consumption during peak hours — 2 to 7 p.m. If the city can avoid running their generators to the max, they won't need to buy a new one. "If we avoid hitting...
AMES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices rise another 18 cents in last week in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices now average $4.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Crypto company to pay State of Iowa $943,396

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s insurance commissioner says a cryptocurrency company will pay a 943-thousand dollar fine to the State of Iowa for selling unregistered securities and misrepresenting the level of risk associated with its product. BlockFi Lending has offered interest-bearing accounts to customers with cryptocurrency, promising to make variable interest payments each month. Two and a half years ago, BlockFi and its affiliates held about 267-thousand dollars worth of crypto from Iowans. By the end of 2021, that had ballooned to 14-point-six million. The company was accused of selling securities in Iowa without being registered as a broker-dealer or agent.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

A drop in metro home sales could be a sign the economy is slowing down

DES MOINES, Iowa — The economy may be slowing down, according to reports on retail and home sales. Americans unexpectedly cut their spending last month. The U.S. Commerce Department says retail sales dropped by 3% last month. Sales at furniture and home furnishings stores fell almost 1%. At the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mr. Bones reminds Iowa community to stay hydrated in dangerous heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the heat index in Iowa remains high, hydration is essential. A skeleton named Mr. Bones reminds the public of that truth. Propped up against a bench on the Clive Greenbelt Trail on Tuesday, Mr. Bones sat with a sign and a cooler full of water for anyone to take.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers, butchers encourage people to switch to local beef

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases decline in Iowa since last report

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of positiveCOVID-19 cases in Iowa is going down. There were 4,548 positive tests in the last week. That's down almost 800 cases since the last report. The number of Iowans hospitalized with the disease fell slightly week to week. No new COVID-19-related deaths...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Scientists developing shorter corn stalks to resist high winds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bayer Crop Science is developing a new corn hybrid that could be more wind resistant. The hybrid was developed to grow to be about one-third shorter than today's conventional corn. The corn's shorter stalks are designed for improved durability when strong winds strike. “We feel...
DES MOINES, IA

