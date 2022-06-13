ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie Devon Allen runs historic 110m hurdles time at NYC Grand Prix

KBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article27-year-old rookie wide receiver Devon Allen, who is set to start his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, made track and field history Sunday by running the third-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles. Allen clocked 12.84 seconds at Icahn Stadium at the NYC Grand Prix. Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway finished...

www.kbur.com

