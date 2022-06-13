New Barbara Rivera Community Center in Springfield: result in tax revenue growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New North Citizens’ Council will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the launch of the new Barbara Rivera Community Center in Springfield.

With an emphasis on the Hispanic and Latino community, this new center will provide access to many social service programs such as affordable housing, violence prevention programs, academic, and recreational support, and employment.

Mayor Sarno states, “This new state-of-the-art community center facility has been a long time coming. The new Barbara Rivera Community Center will become a hub where there community can access the services they need within a ‘one-stop’ shop model. I want to thank Congressman Neal and our state delegation, especially Senator Gomez and Representative Gonzalez, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, and the New North Citizens Council team led by Executive Director Maria Ligus and Chief Operating Officer Jose Claudio and all of our community partners and stakeholders for their continued belief and investment in our community. Special shout out to MassMutual and New Valley Bank and Trust.”

Mayor Sarno allocated $2.5 million for the development of the new neighborhood community center as part of his fourth round of ARPA RFP funding announcements in April 2022.

“The construction of the new community center in our North End neighborhood is a win-win. This new facility will not only provide a private public health component for our community but also has the possibility for the city to capture new tax growth revenue,” Mayor Sarno added.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with other city and state legislators will also be in attendance. This event will start Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with music and refreshments.

