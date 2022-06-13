ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

New Barbara Rivera Community Center in Springfield: result in tax revenue growth

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWF1m_0g91SmwX00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New North Citizens’ Council will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the launch of the new Barbara Rivera Community Center in Springfield.

With an emphasis on the Hispanic and Latino community, this new center will provide access to many social service programs such as affordable housing, violence prevention programs, academic, and recreational support, and employment.

South Hadley R.A.D. self defense classes for women

Mayor Sarno states, “This new state-of-the-art community center facility has been a long time coming.  The new Barbara Rivera Community Center will become a hub where there community can access the services they need within a ‘one-stop’ shop model.  I want to thank Congressman Neal and our state delegation, especially Senator Gomez and Representative Gonzalez, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez, and the New North Citizens Council team led by Executive Director Maria Ligus and Chief Operating Officer Jose Claudio and all of our community partners and stakeholders for their continued belief and investment in our community.  Special shout out to MassMutual and New Valley Bank and Trust.”

Mayor Sarno allocated $2.5 million for the development of the new neighborhood community center as part of his fourth round of ARPA RFP funding announcements in April 2022.

“The construction of the new community center in our North End neighborhood is a win-win.  This new facility will not only provide a private public health component for our community but also has the possibility for the city to capture new tax growth revenue,” Mayor Sarno added.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with other city and state legislators will also be in attendance. This event will start Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with music and refreshments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Springfield City Council okays plan to redevelop former Kavanaugh's furniture store building

A plan has been approved to redevelop a long-vacant landmark building in an historic section of Springfield, Massachusetts. The Springfield City Council voted Monday to approve a special permit to allow for a mixed-use of commercial and residential at the more than century-old Kavanaugh Furniture building on State Street that has sat empty since the retailer went out of business about 15 years ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

North Amherst Library begins renovations and addition

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst will break ground Wednesday on a renovation and addition project at the North Amherst Library. The project will create an accessible entrance, and bathrooms to the building and create a new community meeting space that can accommodate between 40 and 50 people. The library says the project […]
AMHERST, MA
wmasspi.com

Analysis: Ward 5’s Special May Be Springfield’s Hottest Race in Years…

The hottest race involving Springfield at the end of summer could be one nobody saw coming. In the few days since the Election Commission released petitioning papers for the Ward 5 special election ballot candidates have flooded the field faster than Lake Massasoit has refilled its lakebed. Just as importantly, this cluster of could-be councilors includes prominent names and serious contenders. Springfield is on the precipice of a big race.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s mayor announces restocking of Watershops Pond

A Western Mass News viewer from East Longmeadow reached out to our newsroom, frustrated with how his trash has sat at the end of his driveway for what he said is far too long and he’s not alone. Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
mma.org

Springfield announces plans for opioid settlement funds

With more than $7.2 million in opioid settlement money coming its way, the city of Springfield has announced several new initiatives to help first responders and city employees better address the public safety, medical and mental health problems caused by the opioid epidemic. The city is receiving the funds through...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: heating oil price concerns

Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen of the Year by Springfield Regional Chamber. A Springfield native, Plotkin is one of the lead organizers of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and is the force behind Art & Soles. Springfield Central High School looking to implement locking cell phone pouches. Updated: 1...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massmutual Center#Affordable Housing#Tax Revenue#Mayor#Hispanic#Latino#New Valley Bank And Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
MassLive.com

Mercy Medical Center, Gov. Charlie Baker announce palliative care unit named in honor of late Western Massachusetts restaurateur Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Yee wanted to take her husband home to die. While noted restaurateur and businessman Andy Yee had been successfully battling cancer for four years, his health began to plummet about a month before he died in May of 2021. However, doctors at Mercy Medical Center convinced Sarah Yee that bringing her husband home may not be the best option.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy