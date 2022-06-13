Transforming Blade precision knife the perfect crafters EDC blade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a line cook, I do a lot of slicing and dicing. In fact, I use my beloved chef’s knife so frequently that I’ve seen it go from sharp to dull in less than a week’s time. And let me tell you, chopping an onion with a blunt blade is no easy task. It’s actually much more dangerous to use a dull knife than a sharp one because the knife is more prone to slipping and wobbling. So, while it’s of the utmost importance that I keep my knife in tip-top shape, I can’t part with it long enough to send it off to a sharpening service and methods like a wet stone take a lot of practice to use correctly (I don’t have time to wait for it to soak in the middle of dinner service, anyway). That’s where my favorite tool — next to my knife, of course — comes in. Enter: Zwilling’s Ceramic Sharpening Rod.

6 DAYS AGO