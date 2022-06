(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County was among the southwestern Iowa counties most impacted by severe storms rolling through KMAland Tuesday night. That's according to Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed, who tells KMA News severe weather began rolling into his county from the Omaha metro area shortly after 9 p.m. However, it wouldn't be until after midnight that damaging winds started to make their presence felt. Most notably, the National Weather Service placed a portion of Pottawattamie County in a tornado warning, which Reed says likely did drop down a tornado for a short period.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO