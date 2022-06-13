Mostly sunny as heat continues Monday in Southeast Texas

SAN ANGELO – Hot and dry conditions persist across West Texas Tuesday morning with a string of 100 degree days continuing and no rain in sight. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Rangeland Fire Danger statement for all of West Central Texas. Elevated fire...
TEXAS, USA — It’s been three weeks since 19 kids and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. That tragedy is now turning into action, with 20 bipartisan U.S. senators announcing a gun violence agreement. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) helped in the creation of...
Comments / 0