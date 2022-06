FINA has uploaded the list of swimmers who have entered to race at the 2022 World Championships. To check out the list you can follow this link to get to the main meet page, select “Athletes”, and select “Swimming” under the “Discipline” filter. You can then see a full list of who is expected to race at the meet and you can also filter the list by nation.

