(St. Louis, MO) -- Another scorcher today throughout most of Missouri. The National Weather Service in Kansas City describes the current weather as a hot dog’s breath or a blast furnace. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from the St. Louis area down through most of Southeast Missouri, and in the northeast corner of the state. A Heat Advisory is also underway today for almost all of northern Missouri and portions of east-central Missouri. The southwestern fourth of Missouri is under a hazardous weather outlook.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO