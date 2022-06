A Republican delegate and a Democratic senator huddled in the corner of a courtroom Tuesday afternoon, trying to make out what was said on a garbled audio recording that captured some of the expletives hurled in a heated altercation last month in a Richmond radio studio. “Is that: ‘I will f**king knock you down’?” asked […] The post Judge dismisses restraining orders against Sen. Joe Morrissey over radio show outburst appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO