ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

By Meatball
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine, for a second, if the city of Detroit could sing... if the buildings could create their own sounds, sing their own tunes... what would it sound like?. The cool thing is, you don't have to wonder. The old buildings of Detroit are singing, and doing it beautifully through the work...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buzznicked.com

The Downfall Of Detroit Over 10 Years On Google Maps

Each and every one of us was impacted by the downfall of the economy a few years ago in some way or another. There are times when we seem to thrive as a nation and other times when we seem to be in a problem that we usually resolve rather quickly. However, this last economic drop seems to be a different story for certain parts of the nation. I’ve seen haunting pictures of the great depression that took place in the 30’s and it looks like it was an absolutely grueling time. A time when America banded together to overcome the issue of poverty at hand. That doesn’t seem to be the case for a few parts of the country today. Especially Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was hit very hard when the automotive factories took a financial hit and they had to lay off thousands of employees. Well times became tougher and people were too far behind to catch back up. They’ve abandoned their homes and the city has completely fallen apart. Take a look at these Google street view images taken over a period of a few years to truly understand the poverty in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
wcsx.com

These Michigan Areas Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
chevydetroit.com

Woodward Ave: Detroit’s Burger Run

There are certain foods that are unequivocally Detroit: coneys, square pizza. Few would be quick to suggest that burgers hold similar status in the hearts and minds of the community. But here’s a secret: Woodward Avenue – Metro Detroit’s primary thoroughfare since the city’s founding, is home to multiple restaurants...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wood#Music History#Gibson Guitar
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mother stabs daughter in heart

Ashley Williams said her mother snapped and stabbed her in the chest. Now Williams, who was celebrating her 34th birthday that day, has a long road to recovery.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
detroitpeoplesplatform.org

How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit

How the call for Racial Solidarity collides with the demand for Racial Justice in majority Black Detroit. The call for racial solidarity in promotion of the Fisher Body luxury housing development rings hollow when measured against the growing hardships and exclusions that many Detroiters continue to experience in the so-called Detroit recovery. Essentially Detroiters are being asked to support the investment of millions of dollars in public tax support into a private luxury housing development that does little to address the critical need for truly affordable housing. The average monthly rent that aligns with the Detroit city median income is somewhere between $550 - $700; yet the rents proposed for the Fisher Project range from $1200 – $1600 - two to three times what the average Detroit household can afford.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Detroit News

Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy