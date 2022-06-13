Severe Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Wright The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wright County in north central Iowa Northwestern Franklin County in north central Iowa Hancock County in north central Iowa Northeastern Humboldt County in north central Iowa Southwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Clarion, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kanawha around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Goodell, Eagle Lake, Klemme, Duncan, Eagle Lake State Park and Garner. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 177 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO