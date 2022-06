A bus driver told a judge he didn't know the gummies he was snacking on one night had a little something extra to them. A bus trip out of Mohegan Sun Casino turned out to be far from routine, after the the driver allegedly pulled over and took a snooze behind the wheel, according to the NY Post. But while he says he didn't know what was in the gummies, the driver has now been charged with 38 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the CT Post.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO