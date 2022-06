WASHINGTON — As food and gas prices have soared, Stephanie Lane says her family has gone from working class to working poor. The Pennsylvania mother of four has begun going to a food pantry in recent months and this summer she will be driving her kids across town to get free breakfasts and lunch at a local school. For the first time, the family will be skipping their summer trip to the beach.

