New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle unveils new hybrid police cruisers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
A Hudson Valley police department is taking a big step toward a greener future.

The New Rochelle Police Department is riding clean with its first hybrid electric cruisers.

The department says it will save the city money, especially with fuel costs being so high right now.

It'll also reduce the city's carbon footprint. Police say the hybrid configuration allows the engine to shut down without interrupting the electricity supply required to keep the cruisers' computers and other tech working. "When we are idling or when there's enough power charge in the battery, the car then defaults back to battery operations saving emissions and gas," says New Rochelle Police Capt. Collins Coyne.

Police say the goal is to switch its whole fleet to hybrids over the next few years.

