Juventus are aiming to be back in the fight for the Scudetto next year after a difficult couple of seasons. After winning their ninth Serie A title in a row in 2020 under coach Maurizio Sarri, who took over after Massimiliano Allegri left, the Bianconeri struggled the following two years under Andrea Pirlo first and then Allegri again last season. The club achieved their minimum goal of playing Champions League's soccer, but the fans and club were not happy about the results and Allegri now needs to be back fighting for the title next year.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO