Austin, TX

Body found in car in South Austin, police investigating as homicide

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating as a homicide a suspicious death in South...

www.fox7austin.com

Desirée Meadows Bundy
2d ago

It disturbs me when Law Enforcement (L.E) find victims of homicides and they say there is no threat to the public but they do not announce an arrest and in some cases, they do not seem to know who thr suspect is. How do you know the public is safe if you don't know who did it and they are still on the loose? Maybe there is a good reason they are not sharing with the public to explain why there is no threat to the public but I'm not going to feel better until I know someone has been apprehended.

KXAN

Victim shoots robbery suspect at The Domain, Austin police say

At 4:11 p.m. the suspect came up behind two people who were walking through a parking lot at 3400 Palm Way, which is in the Domain shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. The victims told police he had a black shirt wrapped around his face and pointed a gun at the two as he tried to take a backpack from one of them.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for missing 11-year-old last seen in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl last seen in North Austin. APD says that Eimi Estrada left her Austin home around 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 and has not been seen since. An investigation determined her last known...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD asking for help to locate vehicle connected with traffic death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating a light-colored Dodge Journey possibly connected with a fatal crash in February. According to APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit, the vehicle’s driver may have been involved in or have information regarding a February 1, 2022 fatal traffic accident that killed 39-year-old Jason Ross Godwin. […]
AUSTIN, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Austin Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday. Eimi Estrada left her Austin home Monday at around 10:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. Her last known location was in the North Plaza/Rundberg area of Northeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
AUSTIN, TX
#Police#Suspicious Death#Violent Crime
newsradioklbj.com

Leander Police Officer on Leave Following Overnight Shooting

An officer with the Leander Police Department has been placed on leave following a shooting at a North Austin motel early Tuesday morning. Members of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team were serving a narcotics search warrant at the In Town Suites Extended Stay Hotel on North Lamar. Despite this occurring in Austin, the Austin Police Department was actually not involved in the execution of the search warrant due to the fact that it had originated in Cedar Park.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

1 killed, 1 other injured following shooting in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in East Austin Tuesday evening. Austin police said around 4:17 p.m., officers received a call about a homicide in the 1000 block of Springdale Road. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds....
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Man arrested for Bomb Hoax in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — On the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022, officers from the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to 1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. in reference to a bomb threat. According to a spokesperson for the City of San Marcos, a 911 caller reported a male acting erratically and running in and out of a store with a suitcase he claimed was a bomb.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Suspect fatally shot by Leander police at North Austin hotel

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team is on the scene of a local hotel, the In-Town Suites on North Lamar. Police reported that one person is dead after they tried to serve a narcotics warrant around 12:30 Tuesday morning. The SWAT team was issuing a...
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

One dead in shooting involving regional SWAT team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died Tuesday morning after a shooting involving a member of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team at a north Austin hotel. According to Cedar Park Police, the team had executed a search warrant from the Cedar Park organized crime unit at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dead, others injured in shooting in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting. The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County. The sheriff's office responded along with the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Discovery of body turns into homicide investigation

(Seguin) – The case of a body found at a local boat ramp has now turned into a homicide investigation. Seguin Police officials say the body of Santos Betulio Romero Hernandez, 51, of Seguin was found just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the boat ramp located in the 2800 block of IH 10 West.
SEGUIN, TX

