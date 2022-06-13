ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

“Heat Advisory” in Effect Through Wednesday

wtyefm.com
 2 days ago

(Undated) – The first heat wave of the summer is here. According to the National Weather Service, a...

www.wtyefm.com

wfit.org

Stifling heat wave this week over most of the state

A record setting heat wave is developing over the Southeast, including over the state of Florida. Several days of temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices near 110 degrees are expected this week. A Heat Advisory is already in effect over the westernmost counties of the Florida Panhandle.
The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

California’s Furnace Creek expected to hit 47C as more than 60 million people under US heatwave

Calfornia’s Furnace Creek is set to hit record temperatures this year at 118F or 47C as large parts of southwestern America suffer through sweltering heat, affecting over 60 million people. Temperatures in several areas in Texas, California and Nevada, including Pheonix and Las Vegas, are touching triple digits on the Fahrenheit scale, according to warnings issued by the country’s weather department. Excessive heat warnings and advisories currently cover “an expansive area” of the US, and “critical fire weather conditions is expected across the southwest into the southern and central rockies and high plains”, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous...
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Service Warn for the Dangerous and Deadly Heatwave in Arizona

The Phoenix National Weather Service has issued a warning for a "dangerous and fatal heat wave" throughout the Southwest through the weekend. More than 25 million people are under heat advisories, and more than 50 day high temperature records, including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, might be broken this weekend.
WebMD

Heat Wave Prompts Warnings Across U.S.

June 13, 2022 -- More than 65 million Americans from California to Tennessee are under heat alerts this week as a heat wave creates triple-digit temperatures across parts of the South, Southwest, and Central Plains. Cities and states may be under a heat advisory, excessive heat watch, or excessive heat...
The Independent

Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South

The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday.The heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.Meteorologists warned...
