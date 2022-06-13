ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Portion of I-20 closed due to crash

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A portion of Interstate 20 west near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop is closed...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

 

KTBS

Railroad contract worker injured by passing train near Campti

CAMPTI, La. -- A railroad contract workers was injured Tuesday morning when he stepped from a stopped locomotive engine and was struck by a train traveling in the opposite direction on adjacent tracks. The 60-year-old man from Sillsbee, Texas, was taken from the scene to a Shreveport hospital, where he...
CAMPTI, LA
KTBS

Man fatally shot on Browning Street identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot multiple times Monday night has died. Shreveport confirmed the death Tuesday but so far has not provided any additional details. The Caddo Coroner's Office identified the victim as Nicholas J. Jackson, 25. Jackson was shot in the face once and twice in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Young drowning victim identified by Caddo Coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a child who drown Monday night at the Southwood Village Apartments. She's been identified as Amelia Gray, 4. Gray was found submerged in the pool in the 9000 block of Walker Road about 7 p.m. She was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man dies after collision in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man died due to a fatal crash Sunday evening, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G. Police say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. when a 2005 Chevy Avalanche driven by 54-year-old Arteaetear Franklin of Mansfield collided with a 2020 Kia Rio driven by 27-year-old Donte Mack near the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Kyle Porter Road.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

Child who drowned in Southwood pool identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the child who drowned in a south Shreveport apartment pool. The coroner’s office says four-year-old Amelia Gray was submerged in a pool at Southwood Village in the 900 block of Walker Road Monday around 7 p.m. Gray was transported...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Late-night shootout breaks out near Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gunfire erupted late Monday night on the street in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers are investigating the scene where a black vehicle was damaged by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Dr. near Grace Baptist Church just before 10:00 p.m. Bullet casings are covering the ground between Willow Point Dr. to the area near the church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 brothers injured, vehicles damaged in west Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shots fired call that left two people injured and two vehicles damaged late Tuesday. The call came in at midnight to the Westwood Village Apartments at 6777 Rasberry Lane. That's just south of Interstate 20 and west of 3132. Minutes after the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
RUSTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Murder Victim Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport late Monday, June 13, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, was shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during a domestic argument. He was transported to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLST/KSAN

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport. The […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Another hot day in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, we reached 97 degrees on Wednesday afternoon which was 6 degrees above the 30 year average and just 5 degrees shy of the record of 102 set in the 1870s. Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured above average heat...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Charges upgraded in Shreveport Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the lookout for a man identified as a suspect in the shooting on Browning Street. Shreveport police responded to reports of the shooting at 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 13. It occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, who was shot in the face. Jackson later died at the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Marshall Street mural aims to brighten up Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La.-- There's a bright new addition to Shreveport. The colorful new public art project underneath the Marshall Street Interstate 20 overpass now greets drivers as they cruise through the city. The artwork is an expression of what the city has to offer visitors and even those who live in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting on Bond Street sends teen to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La.- A shooting in the 3300 block of bond street just before 10 p.m. sends one 14-year-old boy to the hospital. According to neighbors in the area the 14-year-old was shot in the foot and has non-life threatening injuries. KTBS will keep you updated as more information rolls in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Victim in fiery Hwy 80 crash identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who died in a fiery multiple car crash on Highway 80 was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner Thursday. The coroner says 56-year-old James Ellis Dowden died in the May 27 collision. The crash involved three vehicles. A pickup truck was heading...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Juneteenth celebration in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - June 17, 18, 19, in downtown Shreveport. The diverse partners include Rho Omega & Friends and the “Let The Good Times Roll Festival,” Envision Media & Marketing, KaDavien Baylor, the North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition, and Poetic X. Facilitation of the downtown weekend events is coordinated...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Parish Weekend Arrests, Mugshot Round-Up 6/10 – 6/12/22

It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

