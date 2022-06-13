Portion of I-20 closed due to crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are on the lookout for a man identified as a suspect in the shooting on Browning Street. Shreveport police responded to reports of the shooting at 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 13. It occurred in the 500 block of Browning Street, near the cross streets of Wallace Avenue and Linwood Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, who was shot in the face. Jackson later died at the hospital.

