Portion of I-20 closed due to crash

Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
