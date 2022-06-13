ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'The Most Important Thing Is For Him To Be Happy' - Brazil Legend Ronaldinho On Mohamed Salah's Future

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKLq9_0g91MHQ200

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has been speaking about the future of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in a recent interview.

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has been speaking about the future of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in a recent interview.

The Egyptian is out of contract in 12 months' time and discussions over extending that deal have been ongoing for months without a resolution as of yet.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 29-year-old has already stated his intent to see out next season at the Merseyside club but whether that means he will leave for free next summer or the two parties will eventually agree on a new contract remains to be seen.

Speaking to Goal via PLANETSPORT , Ronaldinho had some important advice for the prolific striker.

"An advice to Salah regarding his future. The most important thing is for him to be happy, football is a source of happiness and it must be no matter what club he plays for in the future.

"He has to keep playing football in a way that makes him happy because there's nothing better than playing football."

The 42-year-old also admitted that he would have liked to have played alongside Liverpool's talisman and enjoys watching him in action.

"I wished I could play alongside Mohamed. He is one of the best players in the world, who I always like to watch."

If Salah were to take Ronaldinho's advice, the likelihood is that he would stay at Liverpool, a club where he is adored.

It is not that straightforward forward however and with Sadio Mane already looking like he is moving on, Liverpool fans will want a resolution to Salah's contract saga, sooner rather than later.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 2

Related
SPORTbible

Liverpool Make Shock Move For £60 Million Premier League Star

Liverpool have submitted an offer in the region of £60 million for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to reports coming out of Spain. However, Raphinha’s representatives, led by former Chelsea midfielder Deco, have decided to reject every offer coming their way as they wait for the playmaker’s preferred suitors to make a move. These preferred suitors are Barcelona, who are understood to hold long-term interest in the 25-year-old. The star has thus rejected a move to Anfield at this point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Egyptian#Merseyside
hypebeast.com

Darwin Nunez Joins Liverpool for Record-Setting Club Fee

Liverpool have announced the signing of 22-year-old Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a record-setting club fee. According to reports, the fee is priced at €75 million EUR (approximately $78,600,000 USD) with a potential €25 million EUR (approximately $30,000,000 USD) in add-ons, which includes scoring goals to winning the champions league. “I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,” Nunez told Liverpoolfc, “I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Darwin Nunez deal is done; Liverpool will pay up to $105 million

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is official, and Jurgen Klopp is glowing over his new Uruguayan ace. The 22-year-old sealed his expensive deal to Anfield on Tuesday, a deal that could rise to $105 million with add-ons as Liverpool continues to spend in a bid to keep pace with Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Liverpool 'may have waited an extra season'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock wonders if Sadio Mane's anticipated departure from Anfield "forced their hand" to sign Darwin Nunez this summer - but he expects the Uruguay forward to be a success in England. Bayern Munich have had two bids rejected for Mane, who has one year left on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Kompany named new Burnley manager to succeed Dyche

June 14 (Reuters) - Burnley have appointed former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager to take over from Sean Dyche, the Championship club (second-tier) said on Tuesday. The 36-year-old former Belgium defender left Anderlecht last month after two seasons as head coach, having joined in 2019 as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Pitso Mosimane: Al Ahly coach parts ways with Egyptian giants

Pitso Mosimane has left Egyptian giants Al Ahly by mutual consent, three months after signing a new two-year deal as head coach. The South African led the Cairo side to two African Champions League titles after joining in 2020, but his side lost this season's final to Wydad Casablanca. The...
SPORTS
BBC

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says Trent Bridge win is his greatest

Captain Ben Stokes said England's remarkable victory over New Zealand is his greatest win as an England player, even better than his heroics at Headingley and in the World Cup final. England chased 299 with 22 overs to spare on the final day to win the second Test at Trent...
WORLD
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy