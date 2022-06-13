'The Most Important Thing Is For Him To Be Happy' - Brazil Legend Ronaldinho On Mohamed Salah's Future

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho has been speaking about the future of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in a recent interview.

The Egyptian is out of contract in 12 months' time and discussions over extending that deal have been ongoing for months without a resolution as of yet.

The 29-year-old has already stated his intent to see out next season at the Merseyside club but whether that means he will leave for free next summer or the two parties will eventually agree on a new contract remains to be seen.

Speaking to Goal via PLANETSPORT , Ronaldinho had some important advice for the prolific striker.

"An advice to Salah regarding his future. The most important thing is for him to be happy, football is a source of happiness and it must be no matter what club he plays for in the future.

"He has to keep playing football in a way that makes him happy because there's nothing better than playing football."

The 42-year-old also admitted that he would have liked to have played alongside Liverpool's talisman and enjoys watching him in action.

"I wished I could play alongside Mohamed. He is one of the best players in the world, who I always like to watch."

If Salah were to take Ronaldinho's advice, the likelihood is that he would stay at Liverpool, a club where he is adored.

It is not that straightforward forward however and with Sadio Mane already looking like he is moving on, Liverpool fans will want a resolution to Salah's contract saga, sooner rather than later.

