91-year-old man accused of arson gets trial date

By Michael Fowler
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The trial date for a 91-year-old man who was arrested on a charge of arson back in 2020 was set on Friday.

Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, still remains in the Smith County Jail after nearly two years for the charge of arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship, as well as a parole violation. His bond for the arson charge is set at $250,000.

89-year-old man with criminal record stretching back seven decades indicted for arson in Tyler

Gabel is accused of setting fire to an abandoned home on South Beckham Avenue on Nov. 6, 2020.

After a pre-trial hearing was conducted on Friday, Gabel’s jury trial date was set for July 18.

This is not Gabel’s first run-in with the law, however. In fact, his criminal record stretches back nearly seven decades to the 1940s.

In a previous story , it was reported that Gabel has committed various petty crimes not just in East Texas, but across the country. In Ohio, he was once known as a ‘serial cat burglar’ and dubbed the ‘Silver Burglar,’ where he was busted in Cleveland in 1979, 1991 and again in 2007.

Most of his convicted crimes over the past seven decades have been burglaries, with one in the 1980s that left him on parole for life. The judge in a previous ruling even went as far as to say that Gabel made his living off of stealing other people’s property.

