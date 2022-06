OSAGE — A Charles City man charged with enticing a Mitchell County minor has pleaded guilty. 23-year-old John Onken was arrested in November after an investigation into conversations he was allegedly having with an 11-year-old through Facebook Messenger. A criminal complaint says the conversations were sexual in nature and discussion was had about meeting for a sexual encounter. The 11-year-old’s stepfather intervened and informed Onken to stop, and if he did not, the conversations would be turned over to law enforcement.

