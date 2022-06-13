ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples considers requiring advance notice for rent increases

WINKNEWS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity council members are working to finalize a rule for landlords requiring them to give 60-day notice for rent increases. Rent.com says the average apartment goes for $2,800, which is up 60% from a year ago. Vice Mayor of the City of Naples, Mike McCabe said, “if you just...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral moving closer to all-ages affordable housing development

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Cape Coral City Council will look at funding a new all-ages affordable housing development that has been in the works since March. The 96-unit Civitas community to be built off Pine Island Road would be open to families of all ages. Typically, such developments are aimed at seniors, but this one will have no age restrictions. Cape Coral officials say they are trying to create more affordable all-ages housing for city residents because they know it’s tough for people to keep up with the cost of living.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Society
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

NCH, Encompass Health to own and operate new rehabilitation hospital in Collier

Encompass Health Corp. and NCH Healthcare System announced Wednesday the intention to enter into a joint venture to operate a 50-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Collier County. Recently, the Board of Directors of NCH Healthcare System approved its investment in this collaboration with Encompass Health. The hospital is currently...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Mayor plans to build more sidewalks around schools

The city of Cape Coral is discussing funding for adding sidewalks near public schools around Southwest Florida. The Sidewalk Installation Program is an initiative in Cape Coral. Mayor John Gunter has a plan to add 15 miles of sidewalks throughout the city. Schools are the first place Gunter plans on building sidewalks.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Golden Gate Estates re-zoning meeting canceled over disorderly conduct

The battle over proposed apartments in Golden Gate Estates is nowhere near over after the group representing the developer walks out over disorderly conduct by local residents. Peninsula Engineering, the group representing the developers, would not remain for the yelling and screaming. Some residents couldn’t remain calm about their frustration...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mccabe
Person
Terry Hutchinson
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral City Council approves 2-day watering schedule

The Cape Coral City Council has approved a new, two-day-a-week watering schedule. The new schedule was approved at the council’s meeting on Wednesday and took effect immediately. Cape Coral implemented a once-a-week watering schedule earlier this year to try and help alleviate the water issues that had resulted from...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health treating most COVID patients since February

Lee Health said it is treating its highest number of COVID-19 patients since February. The hospital system said it was treating 93 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Lee Health said the CDC placed Lee County’s community-level risk of transmission at high. They said the number of new cases increased 23% in the past 14 days.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Affordable Housing#Landlord#City Of Naples Council#The Naples City Council
WINKNEWS.com

Geis Companies building on large SWFL lot

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, developers across Southwest Florida are raising new buildings and homes. Geis Companies is pretty busy in Southwest Florida, especially near I-75 and Alico Rd. One lot there will become two, 250,000 square-foot warehouses. For comparison, that’s big enough to fit five Home Depot stores inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Innovation School to open by fall 2025 in Lee County

Innovation School is scheduled to open in Lee County by fall 2025, bringing the crowded school district a new facility very different from its pre-existing schools. Innovation School will place a lot of emphasis on design. It tries to get away from a traditional classroom, with its designers saying they’re more focused on collaboration; it will be a learning area for teachers, too, a place for them to learn creative ways to take advantage of time in school.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy