Lee County, VA

Gathering place – Sisters envision old store as start to revitalize Lee County community

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Fellowship opportunities abound this summer at First Presbyterian Church

KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport, will offer multiple opportunities for fun, food and fellowship this summer. • Lemonade on the Lawn, featuring cookies and lemonade, will be held every Sunday in June after the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services. •...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 16

June 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The Washington County Board of Medical Examiners has no jurisdiction over any part of Carter and Sullivan Counties, and the following of the assertion is apparent to all. Johnson City is distant from the extremes of the county bordering on Sullivan and Greene from fifteen to twenty miles while Jonesboro is at least seven miles nearer those limits. Johnson City is about five miles from the line of Sullivan County, which has a board of its own, and about three miles from the line of Carter County which also has a board.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

New Russell County superintendent of schools to begin July 1

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A new Russell County superintendent of schools is prepared to take over next month. The opening comes as Dr. Greg Brown announced his retirement in November. Dr. Kim Hooker will take over July 1 in the new role. Hooker currently serves as the system’s...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Young adult author to speak at Elizabethton Library on Friday

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will host Edgar Award winning novelist Mindy McGinnis on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. McGinnis is an author of young adult fiction. She will be speaking about her work and experience as a writer. Her work includes Heroine, The Initial Insult, and The Last Laugh.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Herald and Tribune

Society reaches out to Chester Inn ‘residents’

The Chester In welcomed visitors in May, some living and dead. Southern Research Society is not another ghost hunting team, according to the team, they are true researchers of the paranormal. And they came to conduct research at the Chester Inn for their latest pursuit of phenomena. “We started doing...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local venue plans concert to benefit Hawkins County Humane Society

ROGERSVILLE — The Castle Barn at Pressmen’s Home will host a concert to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society, featuring music by Corey Tester, Andrea Davidson, The Dimestore Cowboys and more. Andrea Davidson is the owner of B Well Natural Health store and a co-owner of the Castle...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Brickyard Park hoped to be a reality by October

A proposed 386-unit development to be built on city property is hoped to come to fruition within the next four months, a Kingsport city official said. “We’d like to break ground by October,” John Rose, economic developer for the city, said. The Brickyard Park project is expected to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Major replacement project planned at Kingsport water plant

The city of Kingsport will conduct a major replacement project later this year at the water treatment plant, city officials said Wednesday. The project involves replacing three large, “traveling screens” located at the edge of the Holston River, according to a press release. “Think of them as a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New kiosk at Veterans Memorial to help with finding loved one

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Veterans Memorial has a new feature thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Kingsport — a piece of technology that will make finding a particular veteran’s paver much easier for visitors. “We wanted to provide an easy way to find each...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Axmen help with Lincoln pollination garden

KINGSPORT — Members of the Kingsport Axmen baseball team mid-day Tuesday helped with a local elementary school's pollination garden. The Axmen helped rising fifth graders at Kingsport city Schools Lincoln Elementary summer school put mulch pathways in a pollination garden at the school. Axmen General Manager Logan Davis said...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Birthplace of Country Music announces Super Raffle in September

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) on Wednesday announced what is in store for its fourth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, which benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Participants of the raffle have a chance to win $250,000 in cash and prizes in the Sept. 11 drawing. There are only […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over 70 species of butterflies...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Richard Blevins added to Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame

BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Annual event for collectors to be held Saturday in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Gov. Lee appoints Carter County Mayor Woodby to state planning advisory committee

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee. “In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest,” Gov. Lee said in his letter of appointment to Mayor Woodby. “I consider it very important to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board and the work it does.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 Years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a Grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one step son Dusty (Lisa) mercer one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in laws Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN

