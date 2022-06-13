ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

More storms west; Hot and humid Monday

By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms rumbled across KELOLAND overnight with 150 reports of severe weather across South Dakota. That’s a busy night. You can see the lightning across the skyline of Sioux Falls after 3am. The storms started in eastern Wyoming and moved east with hail, wind, and at least a couple...

www.keloland.com

