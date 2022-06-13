ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon offers more access to rivals to avert any EU antitrust fine, sources say

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) has offered to limit its use of seller data and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform in a move that could lead to EU antitrust regulators closing their investigations without a fine by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

The world's largest online retailer is seeking to stave off a potential European Union fine that could be as much as 10% of its global turnover with its offer, Reuters reported last year. read more

The European Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform.

It also launched an investigation into Amazon's possible preferential treatment of its own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing bby Emdund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

