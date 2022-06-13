ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Traffic impacted after a crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

 2 days ago

A traffic collision in Los Angeles left one vehicle onto its side and blocked roads on late Sunday morning. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 11 a.m. on West Sunset Boulevard and La Baig Avenue [...]

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Eater

NYC’s Famous Russ & Daughters Pops Up in Los Angeles This Weekend

New York City’s beloved and historic Jewish appetizing shop Russ & Daughters is popping up in Los Angeles for two days as part of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel activation with Amazon. The restaurant is an NYC landmark, having opened in 1914 serving bagels, lox, and other appetizing items; it now ships nationally via GoldBelly and is even getting its own television show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez, from Cudahy, and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores, of Long Beach, as the victims who were killed after a suspected street takeover crash Sunday in Compton. As per the initial information, the deadly car crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street at about 11:42 p.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
Nationwide Report

Nine pedestrians, including two children after being hit by a vehicle in Westlake District (Los Angeles, CA)

Nine pedestrians, including two children after being hit by a vehicle in Westlake District (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Nine pedestrian, including two children were injured after getting hit by a vehicle Saturday in Westlake District. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Bay Incidents

Brush Fire Breaks out Along PCH

SANTA MONICA, CA: On Tuesday, June 13th, Santa Monica Firefighters responded to a reported brush fire in the bluffs above PCH, upon the first in engine 7's arrival, they observed heavy fire and smoke showing at the top of the bluffs and called for additional resources. Engines 1,2, & 3 alongside Battalion 1, Truck 1, and Rescue 1 responded to assist with knocking down the flames in the bluffs. Santa Monica Police Department was called out to block PCH as well as the California Incline to ensure that fire crews had enough space to operate and work with. Engines 2 & 7 worked from PCH while engines 1 & 3 worked on Ocean ave to get the fire out on the bluffs. A palm tree did catch on fire on Ocean Avenue, threatening multiple structures nearby. Firefighters at that time asked for Santa Monica PD to also close down Ocean while they worked on the fire down below on the bluffs as well as the fire that was in the Palm Tree. There were no evacuation orders issued to any residents in the area. The approximate size immediately given to the public is a 100 by 150 area on the bluffs, this is just an estimate and is not confirmed at this time. The fire was knockdown very quickly and crews were finished clearing up hotspots before reopening the road around 8:15 that evening. Traffic was reportedly backed up to East Los Angeles on the 10 due to PCH being shut down. There were no reported injuries or structures damaged from the fire.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a pole Monday in Valencia. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive at 11:11 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lake LA grocery distribution draws nearly 600 families

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Nearly 600 families picked up boxes of groceries Wednesday at a free drive-thru grocery distribution event hosted by Los Angeles County at Stephen Sorensen Park. Frozen chicken, milk, macaroni, onions, tortillas and other food and staples were given away to 597 households, Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Huntington Park:- Best Places to Visit in Huntington Park, CA

Huntington Park is well-known for its beautiful year-round weather and central location. It is easily accessible to many cities nearby, including Bell, South Gate, and Vernon. Huntington Park, a Los Angeles County city with around 60,000 residents, is located in Los Angeles County. It is located six miles from Los Angeles.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

