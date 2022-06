GREENWOOD, Ind. — Just after 7:50 p.m., emergency crews are responding to a call of multiple people in a retention pond near Edgewater Drive and Apryl Drive in Greenwood. According to Chad Tatman, PIO for Greenwood Fire, Greenwood Police have confirmed two people, around the age of pre-teen/teen, were pulled from the 15-foot deep pond within 10 minutes of each other and both were transported to an area hospital.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO