A farm shed was destroyed by fire on Saturday night, and the cause is now under investigation. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said that the Emergency Communications Center got the call of flames coming through the roof of the shed at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 20 by 30 foot structure on Horace Mann Road in the Town of Lima was said to contain mostly straw. Fire Departments from Waldo, Cascade, City and Town of Sheboygan Falls, Random Lake, Adell and Silver Creek responded, and Oostburg First Responders and Orange Cross Ambulance were also sent to the scene, but no animals or persons were endangered or injured.

2 DAYS AGO