ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Medium Security Institution, also known as the “Workhouse,” is empty of inmates, city officials told News 4. A city official initially said the facility was closed May 26 and the remaining inmates were moved to the City Justice Center (CJC) downtown. However, another official later told News 4 the city will be “holding on to it as a contingency space in case we need it”.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO