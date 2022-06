CLAY COUNTY — Three people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night, June 10, on Interstate 35. The crash occurred on the interstate around 10:20 p.m. north of Chouteau Trafficway when, according to the highway patrol, Eric P. Stewart, 34, of Kansas City, drove a 2012 Hyundai Sonata the wrong way, going northbound in a southbound lane. The car he drove struck three other vehicles.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO