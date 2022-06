TL;DR: If you're of an age where you think of Windows 95 upon hearing the Rolling Stones' Start Me Up, you may feel a twinge of nostalgic sadness to know that Microsoft is killing off Internet Explorer tomorrow, almost 27 years after it was introduced. And yet, as is so often the case when support for a product ends, millions of devices are still using Explorer as their primary web browser.

