Optus soon will have more autonomy to run its enterprise business, giving the Australian telco direct accountability of how it wants to navigate the unit's growth path. Its enterprise division would be transferred from Optus' parent company Singtel, so it would have "more operational autonomy" with the unit under its direct management, Singtel said in a statement Wednesday. Optus' enterprise revenue clocked at AU$1.21 billion ($843.69 million) in its financial year, ended March 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO