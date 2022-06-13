John Stamos says he's 'disappointed' that Bob Saget was 'left out' of Tony Awards in memoriam segment: 'Do the right thing'

John Stamos. Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

John Stamos criticized the Tony Awards for not including a tribute to Bob Saget.

Saget, who died in January, had performed on Broadway multiple times.

Stamos said he was "disappointed" that his friend was "left out" because Saget "loved Broadway."

John Stamos criticized the Tony Awards 2022 ceremony for leaving out the late Bob Saget from its in memoriam segment.

On Sunday, William Hurt, Joan Didion, and Stephen Sondheim were some of many stars honored in the memoriam portion of the event, which included a live performance from Billy Porter. However, Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in January, was missing despite performing on Broadway multiple times.

Stamos, who is a longtime friend of the comedian after costarring on "Full House" together, commented the apparent snub Sunday on Twitter.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in 'The Drowsy Chaperone' & 'Hand to God,'" Stamos wrote. "Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

Saget made his Broadway debut in 2007 in "The Drowsy Chaperone" and also performed as Pastor Greg in "Hand to God" in 2015.

In a later tweet, Stamos congratulated the nominees and host of the event, Ariana DeBose, Julianne Hough, and Darren Criss.

Saget's sudden death shocked many celebrities and comedians at the time. His family later revealed that the comedian and actor passed in his sleep after experiencing a "head trauma."

Their statement said: "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

At least 300 people, including Saget's original "Full House" costars , attended his funeral, according to TMZ.

On Friday, Netflix released a TV special tribute to Saget, "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute," starring Stamos and other comedians such as Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.

During the show, Stamos read out his last text from the comedian as he welcomed John Mayer to perform.

"It said: 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted, and I love you for it,'" Stamos said. "And I said: 'You have a lot of God-given brothers, but I'm the first, right.' And he said, 'Yes, you are because Brad Gray died.'"

Stamos added: "He said, 'Mayer's an amazing friend but he's more fair-weather. You're always there so you're number one.'"