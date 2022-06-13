Discord at Supreme Court mirrors diminishment of democratic norms
Sonia Soyomayor calls the new conservative majority 'restless' as term nears...www.cnn.com
Sonia Soyomayor calls the new conservative majority 'restless' as term nears...www.cnn.com
so, it's a crisis now that conservatives "rule" the court, but the decades that libs "ruled" the court were just grand? how about this, the only job these nine justices have is to uphold the Constitution. using our Constitution as the guide, these folks decide if a given case is indeed Constitutional or not. as an aside, the law clerks seeking outside council would be where I would concentrate my investigation. if innocent, they would not need council
Now if the media would quit trying to preswade the general public to see it ony their way or you will be vilified relentlessly. We have not honest media outlets anymore.
That leak was done to achieve exactly what is happening - diversion. Venezuela allowing Russian troops and ships to come there; giving more money to South America; transport of unvetted illegal aliens all over the Country; agreeing on a gun law thart includes government authority to seize guns; propaganda machines spewing constantly; a secretive secluded Supreme Court; and much much more. It's extremely frightening.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 21