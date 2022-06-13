ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Scottish adventurer who's riding across Europe on horseback

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Adventurer Louis Hall is scheduled to ride into Cape Finisterre, Spain, on his horse Sasha next month after undertaking an estimated 2,800-kilometer months-long ride across...

BBC

Young bull caught on CCTV at Glasgow station

A young bull has been captured on CCTV waiting at a railway station in Glasgow. The animal wandered onto the platform of Pollokshaws West station on Monday evening after some fencing came loose next to the railway line. It was caught on ScotRail CCTV cameras appearing to check the train...
ANIMALS
BBC

Nations League: Gareth Southgate and England need convincing win against Hungary

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. England have gone from being fuelled by the goodwill of a nation to hearing stirrings of discontent and grumblings about conservatism within the space of 12 months.
FIFA
BBC

At a glance: Scottish government publishes independence paper

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched the first in a series of papers which she says will set out and debate the case for Scotland's independence. The first paper is entitled: "Independence in the Modern World. Wealthier, Happier, Fairer: Why Not Scotland?" It looks at 10 "comparator countries" - Denmark,...
POLITICS
BBC

BBC apologises to campaigner over libel claim

The BBC has apologised to a campaigner for mistakenly including her in a report about a Labour MP who had been charged with housing fraud. Liza Begum made a libel claim after BBC London mistakenly broadcast clips of her instead of Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum. Archive footage had...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Wales comeback thwarted by Memphis Depay’s last-gasp Netherlands winner

Last week, after the Netherlands snatched victory in the 94th minute in Cardiff, Gareth Bale conceded that Wales must master the dark arts and add a streetwise streakif they are to prosper at their first World Cup in 64 years. After Memphis Depay rattled in a stoppage‑time winner here, seconds after Bale equalised from the penalty spot, it was an agonising case of deja vu. But even if another game against the same opposition ended in maddening fashion, succumbing to defeat at the last for the second time in six days, Wales may be the only of the home nations to come out of the past fortnight of never-ending matches with any discernible credit.
WORLD
BBC

Andy Murray withdraws from Queen's with abdominal injury

Five-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from Queen's because of an abdominal strain he picked up in the Stuttgart final on Sunday. Murray, 35, had a scan on Monday afternoon in London and has decided to skip the Cinch Championships after it revealed the level of the damage. Murray hopes...
SPORTS
CNN

CNN

