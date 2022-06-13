The Scottish adventurer who's riding across Europe on horseback

Last week, after the Netherlands snatched victory in the 94th minute in Cardiff, Gareth Bale conceded that Wales must master the dark arts and add a streetwise streakif they are to prosper at their first World Cup in 64 years. After Memphis Depay rattled in a stoppage‑time winner here, seconds after Bale equalised from the penalty spot, it was an agonising case of deja vu. But even if another game against the same opposition ended in maddening fashion, succumbing to defeat at the last for the second time in six days, Wales may be the only of the home nations to come out of the past fortnight of never-ending matches with any discernible credit.

