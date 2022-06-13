ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, NC

Top local stories we are following today

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — A fundraiser in Forest City raffling off an AR-15 is now suspended. The controversial raffle prize comes on the heels of a recent increase in gun violence across the country. Fundraiser organizer, Chris Ramsey, told us he...

Jake
2d ago

I personally believe it was a good idea to raise money. At the end of the day as long as the winner passed a background check and transferred legally. Props to the person who donated the firearm to raise money for a good cause.

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
HICKORY, NC
Marion man charged with stealing woodchipper valued at $25,000

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion resident is facing several charges after being accused of stealing equipment from a tree service company. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Asplundh Tree Company reported a larceny of a woodchipper valued at $25,000 from the Woodlawn Community on June 6. The...
MARION, NC
Murder suspect wanted after Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street. Officers said they responded to the scene after the 911 call was made at 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a...
GAFFNEY, SC
Police, coroner investigate deadly shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
GAFFNEY, SC
Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory

For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Multiple organizations are outraged after a photo of a same-sex couple was removed from an art exhibit at the Gaston County Museum. Kickoff for new Concord Downtown...
HICKORY, NC
Suspects arrested 16 years after Greenville County woman’s homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sixteen years and one week after a Greenville County woman was killed, investigators have made a major break in the case. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Eastridge Mall Evacuated For Smoke, Police Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastridge Mall in Gastonia was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out and smoke could be seen coming from the mall. Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that had started in a storage room behind a coffee shop on the first floor. Officials...
GASTONIA, NC
6-year-old girl drowns in North Carolina backyard pool

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 6-year-old girl drowned Saturday in a pool in the backyard of a home, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said responders were called at about 4:30 p.m. to a home on South Emerson Street for a reported drowning in an above-ground pool. Family members had pulled 6-year-old […]
GASTONIA, NC

